Personal remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected to surpass last year's level despite projections of slower growth in 2026 amid global economic uncertainties and ongoing international crises, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

The DMW said personal remittances reached approximately $40 billion in 2025, up 3.3 percent from 2024, underscoring the continued contribution of Filipinos working overseas to the Philippine economy.

For 2026, remittance growth is projected to slow to between 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent, although the total amount sent home is still expected to increase.

Based on those projections, personal remittances could reach approximately $40.88 billion to $40.96 billion this year, assuming the $40 billion figure for 2025.

The DMW attributed the resilience of remittances to the continued financial support provided by OFWs to their families, particularly during periods of economic hardship and emergencies.

The agency said money sent home by migrant workers remains an important source of household income, helping families cover daily expenses and cope with unexpected financial difficulties.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said overseas Filipinos often sustain or increase their financial support for loved ones during crises.

“Kapag mataas ang antas ng krisis, tumataas o napananatili ang paglago ng remittances dahil mas nagsisikap ang ating mga OFW na magpadala ng tulong sa kanilang mga kapamilya,” Cacdac said.

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Despite economic challenges in their host countries, Filipino migrant workers continue to prioritize the needs of their families back home, the DMW said.

The agency also acknowledged the broader economic contribution of remittances, which support domestic consumption and provide a steady source of foreign exchange for the country.

Cacdac thanked OFWs and Filipinos overseas for their sacrifices and continued commitment to supporting their families and contributing to national development.