A makeshift office designed to resemble a facility of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was discovered during a raid on an alleged online scam hub in Currimao, Ilocos Norte, where authorities rescued 11 suspected human trafficking victims and arrested three Malaysian nationals.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said the operation was conducted on 14 November 2026 in Barangay Victoria by its Pampanga District Office, in coordination with the NBI Central Luzon Regional Office, NBI Laoag District Office and Philippine Air Force.

Investigators discovered that a room on the establishment's second floor had been converted into a makeshift FBI office, complete with FBI-branded jackets, caps, badges, identification cards, an FBI logo and a U.S. flag.

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Authorities suspect the items were used in fraudulent online activities, although the NBI has yet to explain how the FBI-themed office figured in the alleged scam operation.

The raid stemmed from a complaint filed by a woman whose partner had allegedly been recruited online for a virtual assistant position.

The recruit was instructed to report to a workplace along Currimao-Balacad Road in Barangay Victoria on 7 November but allegedly discovered that the job involved online scamming rather than virtual assistant duties.

According to the NBI, the recruit and other workers were allegedly forced to participate in fraudulent online activities.

The victim identified three Malaysian nationals, See Yong Kang, Raman Kamalakganesan and Harry Lim Ken Jian, as the individuals allegedly responsible for detaining the workers and compelling them to engage in the operation.

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During the raid, 10 other employees voluntarily approached NBI operatives to seek assistance and protection, bringing the total number of rescued individuals to 11.

Authorities also seized computers, tablets, mobile phones, scamming scripts, documents and other materials believed to have been used in the alleged illegal activities.

The three Malaysian suspects were brought before the Ilocos Norte Provincial Prosecutor's Office in Laoag City for inquest proceedings.

They were subsequently detained at the NBI Laoag District Office pending further proceedings.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag ordered intensified operations against human trafficking syndicates, particularly those using deceptive online job advertisements to recruit and exploit unsuspecting individuals.