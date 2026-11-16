All eyes on Katrina Johnson as she raises our flag at the 2026 Miss International pageant

Miss International Philippines 2025 Katrina Anne Johnson continues to make a dazzling impression in Japan as she embraces the cultural experiences and activities leading up to the prestigious Miss International 2026 competition.

The Filipina beauty queen recently visited Yamanashi, where she joined fellow delegates in celebrating cultural diversity through their national costumes while discovering the artistry and craftsmanship of Japanese jewelry.

Adding sparkle to the memorable experience, Johnson and the other contestants received Dancing Stone horseshoe necklaces from Crossfor Life, symbolizing good fortune.

“A little sparkle and good luck from Yamanashi,” Johnson shared on social media, expressing her appreciation to the Miss International Organization, Ai Or, and Ai Nozaki for the special experience.

With her radiant beauty, graceful presence, and captivating personality, Johnson continues to attract attention as she proudly represents the Philippines on the international stage.