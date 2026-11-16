Nathalie Briones of Chile officially received her sash and crown as the new Miss Earth Water 2025

A memorable milestone unfolded in Santiago, Chile, as Nathalie Briones formally received her crown and sash as Miss Earth Water 2025 in a special ceremony held at Hotel Director in Vitacura.

Making the occasion even more meaningful was the presence of fellow Chilean beauty queen Romina Denecken, Miss Earth Water 2021, who had the honor of crowning Briones.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Briones described the recognition as a dream come true, reflecting on the dedication and perseverance that brought her to this moment.

“I’m living a dream. I worked so hard last year to achieve my goal, and today I know that God’s timing is perfect,” she shared.

With her new title, Briones hopes to strengthen environmental advocacy, particularly the conservation of water resources, while promoting Miss Earth's “Love in Action” campaign.