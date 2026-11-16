Former actress Rica Peralejo recently revealed that she was once invited to become a housemate on the reality television show Pinoy Big Brother during its early years, but ultimately decided to decline the offer.

Amid the renewed attention surrounding the popular reality show, Rica reflected on her decision and expressed gratitude that she chose not to enter the famous PBB house.

According to Rica, she already understood back then that being constantly watched by cameras could expose sides of her personality that might not sit well with the public.

“Thank God na humindi ako before when I was asked to be part of the house,” she shared.

She candidly admitted that, like everyone else, she has imperfections and thoughts that are not always positive. She believed that being inside the house could have led her to say or do things that might eventually attract criticism or even get her canceled.

Rica also emphasized that acknowledging one’s flaws does not necessarily mean they should be displayed for everyone to see.