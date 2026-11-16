UN chief: Fuel crisis underscores need for renewables
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has urged Southeast Asian countries to accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, warning that geopolitical tensions and rising fuel prices expose the risks of continued dependence on conventional energy sources.
Speaking at the International Media Center (IMC) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Guterres pointed to disruptions in key shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, as factors driving up oil and gas prices and worsening the cost burden on households.
“I do believe that there are two things absolutely essential. One is to accelerate the transition from fossil fuel to renewables. The time of fossil fuel is coming to an end,” Guterres said.
He stressed that renewable energy is now cheaper and safer, while highlighting the disparity between rising energy costs for consumers and profits earned by major oil companies.
Guterres said nine of the largest oil companies recorded $95 billion in profits in the first quarter of the year, even as households faced higher fuel prices and worsening living conditions.
“There is something fundamentally unfair in this situation and it's time to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables,” he said.
Beyond the energy transition, Guterres called on developed countries to triple their financial support for climate adaptation in developing economies, particularly in Southeast Asia.
He warned that worsening storms, typhoons, droughts and floods would require greater resources to protect vulnerable communities and infrastructure.
Guterres said even tripling current support would cover only about 30% of developing countries' adaptation needs, underscoring the need for substantially greater international financing.
He also called for stronger funding for the Loss and Damage Fund and the full implementation of commitments to help developing countries shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.