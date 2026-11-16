A young boy's crush on his teacher turns into an unexpected father-son rivalry in Thop Nazareno's award-winning family comedy-drama, opening nationwide on 2 December.

Apolinario "Apol" Medina Jr. did not join the Quiapo Elementary School choir for the sheet music. He joined because of Ma'am Ai, the music teacher who turned his regular school days into a full-blown grade-school romance. His master plan was simple, right up until his own father strolled onto the scene and started vying for the exact same woman.

Following its festival run earlier this year, audiences get another chance to catch that awkward household triangle when Apol of My Ai arrives in theaters nationwide on 2 December.

Distributed by Nathan Studios, the family comedy-drama from Filipino director Thop Nazareno stars Zion Cruz as the lovestruck Apol, Rochelle Pangilinan as the oblivious object of his affection and Zanjoe Marudo as Poli, an overseas Filipino worker and band musician who accidentally becomes his kid's biggest rival.

Grade-school heartache is real

It is easy to laugh at a child nursing a broken heart over a schoolteacher, yet psychologists say those early crushes pack a genuine emotional punch. In a 2026 study in The Journal of Genetic Psychology, researchers Fotini Bonoti, Sofia Kelesidou and Georgios Vleioras asked 249 children ages 4 to 12 to draw and describe love. Even the youngest kids tied the feeling to joy and loyalty, while older ones added thoughtful gestures and affection.

Rochelle Pangilinan as the oblivious object of Apol's affection

Another study, published in the May 2026 issue of the International Journal of Behavioral Development by University at Buffalo psychologist Julie C. Bowker, tracked 179 young adolescents around age 13.7. Bowker found that talking to a crush, paired with the agony of wondering if the feeling is mutual, takes a measurable toll on a kid's well-being. Apol has all that usual playground anxiety, plus the complication of sharing a dining table with the competition.

Love songs at ten paces

Instead of trading insults, father and son compete through kundiman, the classic Filipino tradition of romantic serenades. Inside the Quiapo Elementary Chorale, Apol rehearses staples like Nicanor Abelardo's "Bituing Marikit," Francisco Santiago's "Ano Kaya ang Kapalaran" and "Ikaw ang Ligaya Ko," famously sung by Rick Manrique, alongside composer Emerzon Texon's original track "Mutya ng Irog."

Because Poli plays Filipino classics with his band abroad, those melodies pull double duty as romantic ammunition and an eventual peace offering.ho

The faces behind the feud

Nazareno has a knack for finding big emotions inside everyday Filipino homes, previously seen in his Cinemalaya entries Kiko Boksingero in 2017 and Edward in 2019. Making Apol of My Ai also reunited him with Cruz, whom he directed in Ang Himala ni Niño.

He paired the young actor with Marudo, known for films like One More Try and series such as The Broken Marriage Vow and Dirty Linen, and Pangilinan, who transitioned from the SexBomb Girls to acting roles in Encantadia and Lolong.

From festival favorite to the big screen

Before landing its December release, the movie charmed crowds at the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival from 23 September to 4 October.