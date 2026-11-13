Philippines’ Katrina Johnson wins Miss Visit Japan award at Miss International 2026
Katrina Anne C. Johnson has earned another reason to celebrate after being named Miss Visit Japan at the ongoing Miss International 2026 pageant in Japan.
The Miss International Organization announced the special recognition through its official social media account, congratulating the Filipina representative for receiving the prestigious title.
The award highlights Johnson’s appreciation of Japanese culture, traditions, and hospitality while promoting friendship, goodwill, and cultural understanding among participating nations.
Johnson, who carries the Philippine flag at this year’s international competition, continues to make her presence felt as she prepares for the much-awaited coronation night on 25 November.