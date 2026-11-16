Fresh from his eviction from Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0, Ethan Benares made a guest appearance on GMA’s Unang Hirit on Monday, 16 November, where he talked about his friendship with fellow housemate Gehlee Dangca and their shared passion for music.

The Bacolod native revealed that he and Gehlee have been working on an original composition titled “Lullaby,” a song inspired by the emotional struggles of long-distance relationships and loving someone who tends to avoid emotional closeness.

Although the track remains unfinished, Ethan hopes to continue collaborating with Gehlee once her PBB journey comes to an end. He also treated the morning show’s hosts and studio audience to a performance of their composition.

Meanwhile, Ethan admitted being surprised that viewers had started pairing him romantically with Gehlee, with supporters affectionately calling them “ThanLee.” He shared that he had yet to fully explore the online reactions surrounding their friendship.

When asked who deserved a place in the competition’s Big Four, Ethan named Winwyn Marquez, Raheel Bhyria, Nathan Garcia and Gehlee Dangca as his personal choices.

Ethan, known as the “Sporty Palangga ng Bacolod,” became the first Kapuso housemate eliminated from the latest PBB season, leaving the house alongside Kapamilya contestant Calix Esguerra.