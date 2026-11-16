OFW remittances reach $3.2 billion as holiday season nears

Cash remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) rose 2.6% year-on-year to a two-month high of $3.20 billion in September 2026, bringing inflows for the first nine months to $26.63 billion, as money sent home continued to support household spending and domestic economic activity.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed cash remittances increased from $3.12 billion in September 2025. Cumulative inflows from January to September were up 2.3 percent from $26.03 billion in the same period last year.

RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort said the September year-on-year growth rate was the “fastest in 8 months or since January 2026,” with the $3.2 billion remitted in September “among the highest/best volume in 9 months or since December 2025, when it posted a new record high $3.522 billion.”

Personal remittances, which include money sent through banks or other channels, goods given to family members and other qualifying financial support, reached $3.55 billion in September, up 2.7 percent from $3.46 billion a year earlier.

For the first nine months, personal remittances rose 2.3 percent to $29.65 billion from $28.97 billion in 2025. Seasonally adjusted personal remittances also increased in September, reaching $3.42 billion from $3.38 billion in August, a 1.3-percent month-on-month gain.

Ricafort said the seasonal uptick in remittances typically observed during the holiday season and fourth quarter may be just around the corner.

“OFW remittances and conversion to pesos are expected to seasonally increase in 4Q, especially in view of Christmas holiday-related spending with relatively elevated/favorable conversion rates for more peso proceeds for OFWs, BPOs, exporters, and others that earn/own US dollars and other foreign currencies,” he said.

Ricafort added that the holiday boost in sales and local demand, along with activity in export markets during the fourth quarter, should also prompt another uptick in remittances in the coming months to support Christmas-related spending.

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The United States remained the largest recorded source of cash remittances in the January-to-September period, followed by Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

Ricafort noted that the relative strength of the dollar against the local currency may trigger “some conversion by OFWs and their families in time for tuition and holiday-related payments,” adding that elevated domestic headline inflation may prompt more OFWs to send dollars home as a cushion.