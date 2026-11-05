Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Donald M. Gumiran visited the Canadian Army Headquarters in Ottawa, Canada on 3 November to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation between the two nations.

During the official counterpart visit, Lt. Gen. Gumiran met with Canadian Army Commander Lt. Gen. Michael Charles Wright to discuss mutual interests, including military modernization, territorial defense, interoperability, professional military education, and expanded training opportunities.

The engagement also featured briefings on the Canadian Army's organization, capabilities, and the Canadian Joint Operations Command, providing insights into Canada's approaches to military readiness and joint operations.

The historic meeting underscored the growing partnership between the Philippine and Canadian armies, following Canada's participation in Exercise Balikatan 2026. Both sides explored mechanisms to sustain army-to-army cooperation through regular staff engagements and future bilateral activities.