Police have arrested a 26-year-old seafarer for his alleged involvement in the fatal assault that claimed the life of a Philippine Army staff sergeant last July.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said Saturday that operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Anti-Terrorism Task Group (ATTG), in coordination with the Philippine Army Intelligence Regiment (AIR), apprehended the suspect at a maritime agency office in Malate, Manila, on 25 November 2026.

The suspect was arrested through a court-issued warrant for homicide under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code. He is currently under NCRPO ATTG custody for documentation and processing before the warrant is returned to the issuing court.

The arrest traces back to a 5 July 2026 incident at a residence in Barangay 743, Zone 80, Malate. Following a gathering the previous evening, barangay personnel responded to a disturbance at around 2:40 a.m. The occupants, however, dismissed the commotion as a minor misunderstanding and declined to have it recorded in the barangay blotter.

Later that morning, barangay responders found the Army staff sergeant gravely injured on the staircase of the residence. He was rushed to Ospital ng Maynila and subsequently transferred to a hospital in Quezon City for an operation. The assault ultimately claimed his life, prompting his wife, who traveled from Davao City, to pursue formal charges and seek accountability for his death.

Follow-up investigation identified four individuals allegedly involved in the fatal assault. The latest arrest marks a development in the case as authorities continue to pursue those implicated in the soldier’s death.

Nartatez emphasized that the investigation must establish accountability for the fatal attack and ensure that the case is pursued through the proper legal process.

“Violence that results in the loss of life demands a thorough investigation and decisive action within the bounds of the law. We will ensure that every piece of evidence is pursued and that those implicated are made to answer before the courts,” he said.

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“May buhay na nawala at pamilyang naiwan na naghahanap ng katarungan. Hindi kami titigil hangga't hindi napapanagot ang lahat ng mapatutunayang sangkot sa krimeng ito,” he added.

Nartatez said the operation supports the PNP Focused Agenda, a strategic framework for institutional transformation that strengthens professional and accountable police service, particularly through its Enhanced Managing Police Operations priority and the effective implementation of lawful enforcement actions.