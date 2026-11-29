The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Sunday, 29 November 2026, that it had spotted a Chinese research vessel suspected of conducting unauthorized marine scientific research within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off Ilocos Norte.

In a social media post, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela said a Coast Guard aircraft located the Chinese research vessel Tan Suo Er Hao approximately 49 nautical miles northwest of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, on Saturday, 28 November.

Tarriela said the PCG deployed an aircraft and a vessel to challenge the Chinese ship over its suspected unauthorized marine scientific research activities.

The Chinese vessel, however, failed to respond to multiple radio challenges.

Tarriela said the ship's movements were consistent with survey operations rather than ordinary transit.