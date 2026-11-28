The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) vowed to pursue full accountability following the arrest of two key Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) leaders in connection with the 2021 landmine killings of FEU footballer Kieth Absalon and his cousin, Nolven Absalon, in Masbate.

On 6 June 2021, Kieth, Nolven, and Nolven's 16-year-old son were on a morning bike ride when they stepped on an anti-personnel landmine planted by CPP-NPA forces. The blast instantly killed 21-year-old Kieth and 40-year-old Nolven. Nolven's son survived with injuries. The incident drew widespread condemnation over the group's use of landmines against civilians.

During the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) FAQCheck press conference, Police Colonel Ganaban Ali, CIDG Region 4A chief, presented the facts of the case and emphasized that the arrest of CPP-NPA leaders Ka Gimo and Ka Dayo in Antipolo, Rizal, on 18 November was only the beginning of a wider operation.

"The work is far from done — we will not stop until every single person responsible is brought to justice," he stressed.

Twenty-four people are linked to the case. Two are now in custody, while 22 others remain at large and are believed to be hiding in the Bicol Region. All have standing arrest warrants. Ali said authorities continue to call for their surrender and urged the public to report any information about their whereabouts as part of the whole-of-nation approach to addressing terrorism and insurgency.

Ali explained that the two arrested men held key roles in the operation. Ka Gimo, as deputy secretary general, allegedly approved all field operations, including the planting of the landmines that killed Kieth and Nolven, and gave the final go-ahead. Ka Dayo, as the top company commander in Masbate, allegedly led the unit that carried out the orders.

Their identities and location were confirmed following a month-long operation. Authorities activated sources and monitored the area after intelligence reports placed the suspects in Antipolo, coordinating closely with law enforcement in Masbate, where the attack took place. Operatives eventually verified their identities and carried out the arrest.

"Five years may have passed, but law enforcement never stopped working on this case," Ali said. "Justice does not expire. We worked across regions to make this happen — and we will keep going until every victim sees accountability. No matter how long it takes, we will pursue those responsible. Justice will be served."

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Both suspects are undergoing debriefing and face multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Vilma Absalon, Kieth's mother, thanked authorities for the arrests but said the pursuit of justice must continue, noting that terrorist activities have not ceased.

Earlier, the NTF-ELCAC also welcomed the arrests, describing them as a significant milestone.