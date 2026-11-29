Malacañang on Sunday, 29 November 2026, confirmed that Philippine authorities have located the Filipinos who sought help through a viral video after allegedly being recruited to participate in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed concerned government agencies to address the plight of the reportedly 30 Filipinos.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of National Defense (DND) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to assist the potential victims of illegal recruitment.

In the viral video, one of the Filipinos, dressed in full military gear, claimed they were recruited to work in Russia as cleaners, construction workers or bunker builders, with promised monthly salaries of up to $3,500 and signing bonuses.

He alleged that they were instead forced to undergo military training at a camp in Russia for possible deployment to Ukraine.

Castro declined to disclose their exact whereabouts or confirm the country involved, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing operation.

“Natukoy na po natin ang kanilang location, pero hindi po natin babanggitin ang detalye o ang bansang nasasangkot dahil maselan ang aksyong pagtulong sa kanila na isinasagawa,” Castro said.

Case buildup underway

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Meanwhile, the DMW said it continues to gather and verify information to support its investigation and the filing of cases against those behind the alleged illegal recruitment scheme.

Authorities have prevented four potential victims from leaving the country and identified two individuals suspected of involvement in the recruitment activities.