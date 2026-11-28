The Philippines and Australia reaffirmed their defense partnership at the 24th JDCC meeting in Sydney, discussing military exercises and a new defense cooperation arrangement.

The Philippines and Australia reaffirmed their close and growing defense partnership as the Department of National Defense (DND) and Australia's Department of Defence (DOD) convened the 24th Philippines-Australia Joint Defense Cooperation Committee (JDCC) Meeting on 27 November 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

DND Assistant Secretary for International Affairs Marita I. Yoro and DOD First Assistant Secretary for International Policy Bernard Philip co-chaired the meeting. Held annually, the JDCC is the senior policy-level dialogue that steers defense cooperation between the two countries.

This year's meeting capped a landmark year for the partnership. 2026 marks 80 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Australia and saw the signing of the new Philippines-Australia Defense Cooperation Arrangement (DCA) in Manila on 15 November, witnessed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The DCA updates the 1995 Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperative Defense Activities and provides a single, streamlined framework for joint activities at sea, on land, and in the air.

Building on the outcomes of the 3rd Defense Ministers' Meeting in Darwin last August, both sides discussed priorities for putting the DCA into action and took stock of a robust year of military engagements. These included the Armed Forces of the Philippines' participation in Exercises CARABAROO and PITCH BLACK in Australia, and the Australian Defence Force's participation in Exercises BALIKATAN and SALAKNIB in the Philippines. Both sides also expressed anticipation for Exercise ALON in the Philippines in 2027.

The delegations exchanged views on the regional security environment and reaffirmed their shared commitment to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award, which marked its 10th anniversary this year.