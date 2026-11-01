The Philippine entertainment industry is mourning the death of comedian and singer Ate Gay, whose real name was Gil Aducal Morales, after his family confirmed his passing on Sunday, 1 November 2026. He was 55.

Known for his remarkable comedic talent, entertaining performances, and distinctive singing style, Ate Gay passed away following a battle with cancer.

His family announced the heartbreaking news through an emotional social media statement, revealing that the beloved entertainer peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of our beloved Gil Aducal Morales, lovingly known to many as Ate Gay, on November 1, 2026,” the statement read.

“After bravely fighting for his life, while surrounded by his family, our beloved Ate Gay has peacefully passed away.”

Born on 12 August 1971, Ate Gay became a familiar personality in Philippine entertainment, particularly in comedy bars and live performances, where his humor, musical talent, and ability to connect with audiences earned him a loyal following.

He was especially recognized for his entertaining song mashups, combining popular musical hits with comedic twists that showcased his creativity and versatility as a performer.

Beyond his colorful stage persona, Ate Gay was admired for his warmth, resilience, and dedication to bringing happiness to others.

His passing came days after his family publicly appealed for financial assistance as his medical expenses continued to mount.

The comedian had been confined at Asian Hospital and Medical Center while undergoing treatment for cancer. Earlier reports revealed that his hospital expenses had reached approximately P2.4 million, prompting his loved ones to seek help from friends, colleagues, and supporters.

In another emotional appeal, the family acknowledged the difficulty of repeatedly asking for financial assistance, explaining that they were still struggling to settle his remaining hospital bills.

“With heavy hearts, we humbly knock on your generous hearts once again, for financial assistance as we struggle to settle the remaining hospital bills of our beloved Ate Gay,” the family wrote.

They emphasized that any contribution, regardless of the amount, would greatly help them during an especially painful period.

Following his death, the family expressed heartfelt appreciation to everyone who supported the comedian throughout his illness.

“During this difficult time, our family would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who extended their prayers, love, financial assistance, and unwavering support throughout his battle. Your kindness and generosity have meant so much to our family.”

The family also requested continued prayers for Ate Gay’s eternal repose and for strength as they cope with their loss.

“We kindly ask for your continued prayers for his eternal repose and for strength and comfort for our grieving family,” they added.

Details of his wake and funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

For many who followed his career, Ate Gay will be remembered as an entertainer who brought laughter and music to countless audiences, leaving behind memories of his lively performances and unmistakable personality.

His journey in show business was marked by a passion for entertaining people, proving that laughter and music could bring joy even during life’s most difficult moments.

As family, friends, and supporters mourn his passing, his legacy as a comedian and performer will live on through the happiness he shared with his audiences.