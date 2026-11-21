ABS-CBN and GMA Network have jointly announced the termination of all livestreams of Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0, citing growing concerns over cyberbullying, maliciously edited videos, misinformation, and online harassment directed at the reality show's housemates.

In an official statement released on Saturday, November 21, 2026, the two broadcasting giants confirmed that livestreaming from the Big Brother house would cease effective that evening to safeguard the safety and emotional well-being of the housemates and their families.

The decision comes after both networks observed how certain social media users allegedly exploited livestream footage to spread misleading narratives, provoke hostility, and damage the reputations of participating housemates.

According to the joint statement, the livestream was originally introduced to provide audiences with a closer look at the personalities, experiences, and personal journeys of the housemates.

However, what was intended to strengthen the connection between viewers and participants reportedly became a source of harmful online behavior.

"Unfortunately, irresponsible netizens have misused or taken advantage of the livestream to maliciously create false stories that are libelous," the networks stated.

They further explained that manipulated footage and misleading interpretations of housemates' conversations have contributed to an increasingly hostile online atmosphere.

"It is wrong to maliciously edit videos from the livestream that take the words and actions of our Housemates out of context," the statement emphasized.

The networks also expressed concern that some controversial clips were being circulated on social media before the show's production team could properly address the situations or provide guidance to the housemates involved.

With the growing impact of these incidents, ABS-CBN and GMA decided that discontinuing the livestreams was necessary to protect everyone participating in the reality competition.

"For the safety and well-being of our Housemates and their families, ABS-CBN and GMA have decided to stop all livestreams of 'Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0' effective tonight (21 Nov 2026)," the networks officially declared.

Both companies also strongly denounced cyberbullying, coordinated harassment, online threats, and other forms of abusive behavior targeting the housemates.

Despite the livestream shutdown, viewers will still be able to follow developments inside the Big Brother house through the program's regular television episodes, official digital releases, and the newly introduced iWant PBB Extra.

The networks also appealed to fans and social media communities to exercise responsibility when discussing the housemates and sharing content related to the program.

"We encourage everyone to show kindness and respect for our Housemates and for one another," the statement read.

The announcement marks a significant development for Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0, which brings together talents from ABS-CBN and GMA in another major collaboration between the country's leading television networks.

While the livestreams have provided fans with an opportunity to witness unscripted moments inside the house, the latest decision underscores the responsibility of protecting participants from harmful online behavior.

ABS-CBN and GMA concluded their statement by thanking viewers for their understanding, continued support, and trust as the reality show moves forward without its livestream component.