Thirty-one overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia have safely returned to the Philippines aboard Saudia Airlines Flight SV 870.

They arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Friday night, 20 November.

The returning OFWs were among those affected by flight cancellations from Riyadh to Manila due to attacks and escalating tensions in the region. Some were also stranded in Jeddah while waiting for their flights home.

Of the 31 OFWs, 16 came from Riyadh, where their flights back to the Philippines had been canceled. Meanwhile, 14 were stranded in Jeddah after missing their flight to Manila, including passengers booked on Flynas.

Upon arrival, 26 of the 31 OFWs were assisted by the Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center and referred to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) counter for help with transportation to their home provinces, as well as immediate assistance such as food and temporary hotel accommodation.

The other returning OFWs proceeded with their journeys home, while some were picked up by their respective families and relatives.