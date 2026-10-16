Ate Gay celebrates life with loved ones in living funeral

On 15 October, Ate Gay shared glimpses of the emotional gathering on social media, giving followers a look at special moments spent with loved ones.

The comedian, who has been battling stage 4 cancer since 2025, recently held a living funeral at Forest Lake Memorial Parks in Biñan, Laguna, turning what is traditionally a solemn occasion into a meaningful celebration of gratitude and togetherness.

Filipino comedian and television host Gil Aducal Morales, popularly known as Ate Gay, celebrated life, love, and friendship in a deeply personal gathering surrounded by family members and close friends.

Now eight months into a year she was once told she might never see, she has another goal in mind: The next year, and hopefully many decades…

Ate Gay chooses faith, laughter and life in the face of cancer

“Celebration of Life...Undasko 2026,” the comedian wrote in the caption accompanying the photographs.

Unlike a traditional funeral, a living funeral allows a person to receive the love, appreciation, and heartfelt messages of family and friends while still alive.

For Ate Gay, the occasion became an opportunity to create precious memories with the people who have been part of the comedian’s personal journey.

The gathering also offered a different perspective on facing life’s uncertainties, emphasizing the importance of celebrating relationships and expressing gratitude while there is still time.

Known for entertaining audiences through comedy, musical performances, and television appearances, Ate Gay has built a following through a distinctive brand of humor and stage presence.

Behind the laughter, however, the comedian has been confronting one of life’s most difficult challenges following a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2025.

Despite the seriousness of the illness, Ate Gay’s decision to organize a celebration of life served as a reminder of the importance of treasuring every moment with loved ones.

The social media post also gave supporters a glimpse of a more personal side of the entertainer, whose career has largely revolved around bringing laughter and happiness to audiences.

More than an unconventional gathering, Ate Gay’s living funeral became an expression of love, gratitude, and appreciation for the people who continue to provide companionship and support during a challenging chapter.

For an entertainer who has spent years making others smile, the occasion offered a meaningful opportunity to celebrate life surrounded by those who matter most.