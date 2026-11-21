Veteran actress Gladys Reyes is looking forward to the possibility of sharing the screen once again with longtime friend and fellow actress Judy Ann Santos, expressing her enthusiasm for a potential reunion project.

The two actresses, whose memorable performances helped define an era of Philippine television, remain among the industry’s most respected talents, making the prospect of another collaboration particularly exciting for longtime fans.

Gladys, who famously portrayed the antagonist Clara opposite Judy Ann’s Mara in the iconic television drama Mara Clara, acknowledged that finding the right project would be essential to making their much-awaited reunion happen.

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Having known Judy Ann for many years, Gladys understands that her former co-star has become increasingly selective about the roles and projects she accepts.

“I’ve known Judy Ann na medyo picky na siya sa mga ginagawa niya so let’s see kung meron isang material na hindi niya mahihindian. Ibig sabihin, hindi pa namin nagagawa. Sana may gano’n kagandang material,” Gladys shared.

Her statement reflects her desire to explore a fresh storyline that would offer both actresses something different from their previous collaborations.

Their unforgettable portrayals in Mara Clara established one of the most recognizable rivalries in Philippine television history, with their characters becoming household names among viewers.

Despite their intense confrontations on screen, Gladys and Judy Ann have maintained a friendship that has endured long after the success of the series.

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Over the years, both actresses have established impressive careers, earning recognition for their versatility and dedication to their craft.

While no official reunion project has been announced, Gladys’ openness to working with Judy Ann again offers an exciting possibility for audiences who grew up watching their performances.

For now, the actress remains hopeful that a compelling script will eventually bring them together again, not merely to revisit their past success but to create another memorable chapter in their acting careers.