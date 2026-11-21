The Philippines should explore a Philippine Sea Resilience Initiative 2031, a five-year framework that would bring together regional partners to safeguard vital connections, strengthen crisis response and ensure countries can continue functioning amid major disruptions.

National Security Council Adviser Gen. Eduardo Oban made the proposal in his keynote address at the Stratbase Institute's 11th Pilipinas Conference, where he also highlighted the need to deepen cooperation with Japan, the United States, Australia and South Korea to protect critical infrastructure and strengthen regional preparedness against emerging security threats.

Oban said the proposed initiative would focus on four priorities: establishing integrated early-warning systems that connect maritime, cyber, infrastructure and economic risk assessments; protecting critical infrastructure such as undersea cables and maritime routes; strengthening preparedness for simultaneous military, cyber, economic and infrastructure disruptions; and developing alternative systems to ensure essential national functions continue when established networks are disrupted.

He said the 2031 timeframe would provide a practical target for translating regional commitments into measurable capabilities.

"By then, we should be able to show that we have reduced vulnerabilities, strengthened crisis response, protected essential functions, and preserved greater freedom of action. Ultimately, the value of our cooperation lies not simply in how closely we work together, but in how much more secure and capable we become," he said.

The initiative would also involve Palau and other partners, building on existing bilateral and multilateral partnerships and ASEAN-centered mechanisms, Oban added.

"Our shared vulnerability should become the basis for shared resilience, not sources of regional instability. These ideas must lead to practical action. Our partnerships should be judged by results, whether they make our countries safer, more resilient, and better prepared for crises," he said.

The proposal complements the Philippines' continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces, strengthen defense capabilities and deepen security partnerships.

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Philippines urged to broaden security outlook

Oban said it was time for the Philippines to broaden its national security outlook to include the Philippine Sea and Western Pacific without weakening its commitment to defending its rights in the West Philippine Sea.

He noted that the country's security discussions have traditionally focused heavily on the South China Sea and West Philippine Sea, where Philippine rights and interests face persistent challenges.

But for an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, looking in only one direction would leave other critical areas of national security overlooked, he said.

“We must also look east, to the Philippine Sea, where an equally vital part of our security and our future is taking shape,” he said. “Our location may make us indispensable to others, but it does not automatically give us greater security, stronger capabilities, or more room to make our own decisions.”

Oban stressed that expanding the country's strategic attention eastward should not be interpreted as backing away from its position in the West Philippine Sea.

“To the west, we defend sovereignty. To the east, we secure our destiny,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the country's commitment to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 South China Sea arbitral ruling, as central to protecting Philippine maritime rights and entitlements.