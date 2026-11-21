Filipina actress and international style personality Heart Evangelista has added another prestigious recognition to her growing list of achievements after receiving the Fashion Icon of the Year award from Harper’s Bazaar Thailand.

The recognition was presented during the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2026 celebration held in Bangkok on November 18, honoring influential women whose accomplishments have made an impact in their respective industries.

For Heart, whose presence at international fashion weeks and collaborations with luxury fashion houses have established her reputation beyond Philippine show business, the distinction marked another significant chapter in her fashion journey.

Also read Ina Raymundo reveals secret to 26-year marriage

What made the occasion particularly meaningful was that it represented her first award in Thailand.

“This is actually my very first award in Thailand. And for me, that’s unimaginable. I am just so grateful and in awe to be here with all of you,” she expressed during her acceptance speech.

Beyond celebrating her success, Heart used the occasion to reflect on her younger years, revealing that she once struggled with feelings of isolation and the desire to belong.

“Growing up, I was not your typical cool girl. I felt like a loner. I wanted myself to love me because I knew I was worth it and had dreams to chase,” she shared.

Her personal revelation became a message of encouragement for young women who may be experiencing insecurity or questioning their abilities.

Also read Gladys Reyes hopes for onscreen reunion with Judy Ann Santos

Heart emphasized the importance of recognizing one’s worth and using available platforms, particularly social media, to inspire others to pursue their ambitions.

She also dedicated part of her message to individuals who have experienced feeling different or excluded, making the recognition especially meaningful for those who have struggled to find acceptance.

Despite the significance of the occasion, the actress had little time to celebrate.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared online, Heart revealed that her Bangkok visit lasted approximately five hours, during which she had to complete a photoshoot and attend the awarding ceremony before returning to the Philippines.

Her tightly packed itinerary also included another professional commitment involving a film project with John Prats.

The whirlwind trip offered a glimpse into the demanding schedule behind her glamorous international appearances.

Nevertheless, Heart managed to turn the brief visit into another memorable career milestone.

From a young woman who once questioned where she belonged to a celebrated personality receiving international fashion recognition, Heart’s journey reflects how individuality, determination, and self-confidence can become powerful foundations for success.