BAGUIO Country Club (BCC) General Manager Anthony R. De Leon and Board Members Lin Ilusorio Bildner and Odilon Sta. Theresa lead the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony for BCC’s newly constructed wellness center, upgraded Governor and Ambassador Suites, Penthouse lounge, and outdoor pickleball courts on 21 November. They are joined by officiating priest Father Pablo Garay Jr. and VIP guests Willie and Chingbee Fernandez, Ambassador Antonio Manuel Revilla Lagdameo and Maria Linda Lagdameo, Chef Gino and Chyna Cojuangco Gonzales, Engr. Eliseo Lagman, Christopher and Nida Whybrow, and Atty. Renato and Liza Rondez.

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio Country Club (BCC) marked another milestone in its expansion and modernization efforts on 21 November with the blessing of several newly completed facilities.

The event began at 11 a.m. with an opening prayer led by Father Pablo Garay Jr., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the blessing of the club’s wellness center.

BCC General Manager Anthony R. De Leon, together with club staff and employees, welcomed guests from the Philippine media, business, diplomatic, culinary and civic sectors.

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Among those present were Concept and Information Group Inc. owners and DAILY TRIBUNE executives Willie Fernandez and Chingbee Fernandez, an arts patron and civic leader; BCC Board Member and Executive Committee Chair Lin Ilusorio Bildner; and BCC Board Member Odilon Sta. Theresa, who chairs several standing committees.

Also in attendance were veteran diplomat Ambassador Antonio Manuel Revilla Lagdameo and civic and cultural patron Maria Linda Lagdameo.

The culinary and hospitality sector was represented by chef and educator Eugenio “Gino” Gonzales and his wife, Chyna Cojuangco Gonzales. Infrastructure executive Engr. Eliseo Lagman and his wife also attended, along with Christopher Whybrow, Nida Whybrow, Atty. Renato Rondez and Liza Rondez.

Following the ceremony, guests toured the new outdoor pickleball courts and the club’s upgraded accommodations.

The tour included the Governor Suite, which features automated sensors that adjust room settings based on occupants’ needs, and the Ambassador Suite, which is equipped with Alexa voice-activated controls.

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Guests also visited the Fairview Room and the Penthouse lounge before the program concluded with a luncheon.