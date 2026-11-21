PHIVOLCS reports continued seismic activity, weak steaming and short-term ground inflation at the Batangas volcano.

TAAL MONITORING. A map shows plotted earthquake locations around Taal Volcano and nearby communities in Batangas. PHIVOLCS recorded 11 volcanic earthquakes in its 21 November 2026 monitoring bulletin, with the volcano remaining under Alert Level 1.

BATANGAS — Taal Volcano recorded 11 volcanic earthquakes during its latest 24-hour monitoring period, while remaining under Alert Level 1, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Saturday, 21 November.

The agency's monitoring bulletin, issued at midnight, also reported weak steaming activity and short-term inflation of Taal Volcano Island, indicating that the volcanic system continues to exhibit signs of unrest.

Despite the recorded earthquakes and ground deformation, PHIVOLCS maintained Alert Level 1, which indicates low-level volcanic unrest.

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The latest available sulfur dioxide emission measurement was 215 tonnes per day, recorded on 17 November.

Meanwhile, measurements taken on 23 October showed that Taal's Main Crater Lake had a temperature of 63.7 degrees Celsius and a highly acidic pH level of 0.48.

PHIVOLCS continues to monitor seismic activity, volcanic gas emissions and ground deformation to detect possible changes in the volcano's condition.

Under Alert Level 1, entry into Taal Volcano Island, particularly the Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains prohibited due to potential volcanic hazards.

Possible dangers include sudden steam-driven or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and hazardous volcanic gas emissions.

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PHIVOLCS also advises against occupancy and boating on Taal Lake and cautions aircraft operators against flying near the volcano.