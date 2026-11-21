SENATE President Win Gatchalian and presiding judge Senator Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero share a relaxed moment during the 23rd day of the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in Pasay City on Tuesday, 8 September. The proceedings focused on the next steps and procedures in the trial, with no witnesses presented.

The Senate impeachment court may need five to 15 days after the conclusion of the trial to complete the remaining proceedings and decide the case against Vice President Sara Duterte, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said Saturday, as senator-judges have begun reviewing evidence while the defense continues presenting its witnesses.

Gatchalian said the timetable would depend largely on how quickly the defense and prosecution respond to each other's formal offers of evidence. He added that the senator-judges had already started examining the evidence and discussing the case, even as more witnesses are expected to take the stand.

“Five to 15 days,” Gatchalian said when asked how long the impeachment court would need after the trial to reach a verdict.

He said senator-judges were also preparing their explanations of vote to explain the basis of their decisions to the public.

“Importante kasi dyan pagdating sa dulo yung explanation of vote, bakit gano'n yung vote mo at mapaliwanag mabuti sa taong bayan kung ano yung naging dahilan sa vote mo,” he said.

Gatchalian expressed hope that the trial would conclude before Christmas or, at the latest, before the New Year. He acknowledged, however, that the court could not commit to a fixed timetable because the pace of witness examinations could change.

He cited instances when witnesses expected to finish testifying within a day took two to three days instead, while the withdrawal of other witnesses shortened the proceedings.

“Meron kaming mga idea in terms of the number of days, but we remain flexible para maging episyente yung takbo ng trial,” Gatchalian said.

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Defense expected to present more witnesses

The five-to-15-day estimate will come only after the defense completes its presentation, which Gatchalian said could still involve six to eight witnesses.

He said he expected some of them to provide more detailed information about Cale88 Foods Corp.'s financial transactions, banking connections and investments.

“Kahapon naman na sabi ni Atty. Michael Poa na meron pa silang iprepresent ang mga testigo. So ini-expect natin magpipresent pa sila ng mga testigo tungkol sa Cale88 na mas malalim at mas importante na information ang ibibigay,” he said.

“I would assume they will also present mga financial analysts nila, mga tao na mayroon rin connection sa banko at sa investments,” he added.

Among the issues Gatchalian said the defense needed to address was the discrepancy between Cale88's reported sales from 2023 to 2025 and the P776 million in inward remittances reflected in an Anti-Money Laundering Council report.

He agreed that the difference needed to be explained, describing it as one of the most significant discrepancies in the figures presented to the court.

“Magandang masagot yan dahil isa yan sa pinakamabigat na discrepancy o pagkakaiba doon sa mga numero na nakikita natin,” he said.

Senator-judges' scrutiny of witnesses

The expected presentation of more defense witnesses comes amid criticism of the senator-judges' questioning of witnesses, including defense witness Atty. Rainer Dela Fuente.

Gatchalian defended the senator-judges' right to examine witnesses and test their credibility, responding to remarks by Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson, Paolo Salvador Panelo, who criticized the questioning of Dela Fuente.

Gatchalian said the impeachment court's rules prohibit statements that undermine the credibility or impartiality of the court.

“Karapatan rin ng mga senator-judges na magtanong at itest rin ang credibility dahil kung makikita natin may mga ibang witnesses na wala namang kinalaman sa issue o ayaw sumagot,” he said.