As holiday travel and employment-related transactions pick up, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. is urging Filipinos to exercise greater caution against human trafficking and illegal recruitment schemes that may exploit their desire to travel, find work or secure better opportunities for their families.

Nartatez said the holiday season, when more people make travel arrangements and explore employment opportunities, can also create openings for individuals who use attractive job offers, promised high salaries and seemingly legitimate travel arrangements to deceive unsuspecting victims.

In some cases, individuals are reportedly recruited under the guise of tourism or vacation trips, only to face possible exploitation upon reaching their destinations.

The warning follows an incident in which airport authorities intercepted a passenger bound for Vietnam after the individual was assessed as a potential human trafficking victim. The passenger reportedly disclosed being offered employment in a foreign military organization, with a promised monthly salary exceeding P100,000 and a signing bonus of US$10,000.

Nartatez urged Filipinos to remain discerning when dealing with unfamiliar recruiters and travel offers, particularly those promising unusually high compensation with little explanation about the actual work or employment arrangements.

“Maraming naghahanap ng dagdag na kita at magandang oportunidad, lalo na ngayong holiday season. Pero huwag nating hayaang ang pangakong malaking sahod o libreng biyahe ang maging dahilan para malagay tayo sa panganib. Bago pumayag sa anumang trabaho o travel arrangement, siguraduhing lehitimo ang recruiter, malinaw ang kontrata, at dumaan sa tamang proseso. Mas mabuting magtanong at mag-verify muna kaysa malagay sa sitwasyong mahirap nang takasan,” Nartatez said.

The PNP reminded the public to verify overseas employment offers through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), check the legitimacy of recruitment agencies and employment documents, and be cautious of offers that require immediate decisions, conceal the actual nature of the work or arrange travel without proper documentation.

Families are also encouraged to stay informed about the travel plans and employment arrangements of their loved ones.

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Human trafficking can lead to forced labor, sexual exploitation, debt bondage, physical and psychological abuse, unlawful confinement and the confiscation of travel documents.

Anyone who notices suspicious recruitment activities or believes someone may be at risk is encouraged to seek assistance from authorities immediately and avoid directly confronting suspected traffickers.

The PNP continues to strengthen coordination with the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), DMW, Bureau of Immigration (BI) and other concerned agencies to improve monitoring, identify potential victims and ensure that those needing assistance are properly referred to the appropriate authorities.

The preventive effort is aligned with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), through proactive monitoring, inter-agency coordination and timely police intervention. It also supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to protecting Filipinos, particularly vulnerable individuals, from exploitation and other forms of criminal activity.

As the holiday season approaches, Nartatez called on travelers, jobseekers, families and communities to remain alert and make informed decisions.