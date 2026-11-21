Actress Ina Raymundo is proving that romance and physical attraction do not have to fade with time as she candidly shares the secrets behind her enduring marriage to Ukrainian-Canadian businessman Brian Poturnak.

After 26 years together Ina believes that maintaining a happy relationship requires more than commitment. For her, affection, mutual respect, and keeping the romantic spark alive are equally important.

The actress emphasized that married couples should continue expressing their love through simple gestures, playful interactions, and physical affection, regardless of how long they have been together.

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“It’s important to have affection for each other and respect. You still touch each other, you still tease each other. Hindi iyong parang completely you’re like unfamiliar na with each other. That’s so sad when that happens,” Ina shared.

Beyond emotional connection, Ina also believes that maintaining physical attraction contributes to a fulfilling marriage.

“Stay attractive to each other. I would really say that’s a plus,” she explained.

In a particularly candid revelation, the actress admitted that she remains physically attracted to Brian, especially his muscular physique, which initially caught her attention.

“Like after 26 years, I look at my husband, I still see his muscles. He had me at his muscles,” Ina said.

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She added that she appreciates how her husband has maintained the physical qualities she admired when their relationship began.

“So, I’m thankful that every time I look at him, he still has that build that I got attracted,” she continued.

Known for her dedication to fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Ina has consistently demonstrated the importance she places on physical well-being and self-care.