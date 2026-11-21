More than P13.6 million worth of suspected illegal drugs was taken off the streets, while six individuals were arrested in four separate anti-drug operations conducted by police and partner agencies in Mindanao, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Saturday.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operations were conducted on 19 November 2026 in Zamboanga City, Sulu, Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro City, resulting in the confiscation of approximately 2.01 kilograms of suspected shabu with a combined standard drug price (SDP) of P13,667,388.

In Zamboanga City, operatives arrested one individual in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tetuan and seized approximately 250 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.7 million based on SDP.

In Sulu, a separate operation in Barangay Kajatian, Indanan, resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of approximately one kilogram of suspected shabu with an SDP of P6.8 million.

Meanwhile, two individuals were arrested in Zone 10, Barangay Poblacion, Iligan City, where authorities seized approximately 259.91 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.76 million based on SDP.

Another operation in Zone 5, Barangay Bayabas, Cagayan de Oro City, led to the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of approximately 500 grams of suspected shabu with an SDP of P3.4 million.

The operations involved coordinated efforts by the Regional Drug Enforcement Units, Special Operations Units, local police offices, the Police Drug Enforcement Group, the PNP Special Action Force, and other intelligence and investigative units. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and other partner agencies provided operational support.

Nartatez said the results highlighted the importance of sustained coordination and timely police action in addressing illegal drug activities, particularly in areas where these threaten community safety and well-being.

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“Hindi natin dapat hayaang makapasok at kumalat ang ilegal na droga sa ating mga komunidad. Every successful operation means another opportunity to protect families, especially our young people, from the dangers of illegal drugs. We will continue to work closely with our partner agencies, follow the evidence, and make sure that those involved are held accountable through the proper legal process,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also stressed that the campaign against illegal drugs must remain focused on lawful enforcement, reliable information and respect for human rights, with every operation conducted professionally and in accordance with established procedures.

The four operations form part of the PNP's continuing implementation of its Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promotes intelligence-driven initiatives, operational coordination and the effective deployment of police resources.