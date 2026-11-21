Reaffirming its commitment to protecting the integrity of the police service and the public trust attached to its uniform, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the arrest of Francisco Leo Marcos, also known as Norman Mangusin, a blogger who has claimed to be related to the first couple, over the alleged unauthorized use of a police uniform.

Personnel of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in coordination with the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and Sub-Station 2 of the Parañaque City Police Station, served the warrant of arrest against the suspect on 19 November at a hotel along New Seaside Drive in Parañaque City.

According to NAPOLCOM Vice Chairman Rafael Calinisan, the warrant was issued by Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 224 Presiding Judge Zita Marie M. Atienza-Fajardo for illegal use of uniforms under Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The warrant indicates that bail is not necessary unless otherwise required by the court.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the case stemmed from a photograph and video that circulated on social media on 11 February 2026, showing the individual wearing a PNP uniform without proper authorization. This prompted an investigation that led to the issuance of the warrant and its subsequent service by operating units.

The latest arrest follows the suspect's previous arrest in October 2026 in connection with three counts of cyberlibel. He was also arrested in February 2026 in connection with 12 counts of cyber-related unjust vexation.

These are separate cases and proceedings, and the allegations in each must be resolved independently through the appropriate judicial process.

Nartatez stressed that the PNP uniform is a symbol of legitimate authority, discipline and public trust, and that its use is strictly reserved for personnel duly authorized under existing rules and regulations. He emphasized that any unauthorized use would be dealt with through appropriate legal action.

Also read Taguig buy-bust nets P680,000 shabu

“Ang uniporme ng pulis ay may kaakibat na awtoridad at responsibilidad. Hindi ito basta-basta maaaring isuot o gamitin ng sinuman. We will not allow the unauthorized use of our uniform and other symbols of police authority to mislead the public or undermine the integrity of the institution. Whoever is involved must answer under the law. Walang sinuman ang exempted sa tamang proseso at pagpapatupad ng batas,” Nartatez said.

The PNP stressed that law enforcement must remain impartial and guided by due process, regardless of an individual's public profile or online following. The accused remains entitled to the rights and protections afforded by law, and the allegations will be determined through proper judicial proceedings.

The operation is consistent with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which emphasizes effective intelligence gathering, inter-agency coordination and the timely implementation of lawful police operations. It also supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to strengthening accountability and public trust in government institutions.