Michelle Marquez Dee has officially withdrawn from Miss Grand International All Stars 2026 after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, bringing an unexpected end to her highly anticipated return to the international pageant stage.

In an official statement released on November 21, Sparkle GMA Artist Center confirmed the announcement made by the pageant organization, explaining that the decision followed consultations involving Dee, her doctors, family, and management team.

Despite her extensive preparations and determination to represent the Philippines, the beauty queen was advised to prioritize her recovery rather than risk complications from participating in the competition.

"Michelle worked tirelessly to prepare for this competition and remained committed to representing the Philippines. This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one," Sparkle stated.

The talent management agency also expressed its continued support for Dee and thanked her supporters for their understanding.

Meanwhile, Dee personally addressed her health condition through an emotional social media post, revealing the circumstances that led to her unexpected hospitalization.

According to the former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder, she had already been experiencing unusual physical discomfort as November approached.

Her condition worsened on November 9 when she experienced intense pain while traveling to work.

"As November approached, I already felt that something wasn’t quite right with my body, and true enough, on November 9 I found myself in the emergency room after experiencing sharp stabbing pain in the lower right side of my abdomen while on my way to work," she shared.

The medical emergency resulted in her first hospital admission and an urgent operation that left three incisions in her abdomen.

"What followed was an emergency appendectomy, my first ever hospital admission, three incisions to my abdomen, and yes, a major surgery I definitely wasn’t expecting," Dee recalled.

Although the procedure was successful, the beauty queen explained that her doctors had imposed strict limitations on her physical activities to ensure proper healing.

She was instructed to avoid strenuous abdominal movements, heavy physical exertion, and activities that could compromise her recovery.

Dee acknowledged that attempting to accelerate her healing process could have serious consequences.

"Rushing this particular recovery (as I’ve done in the past) could lead to long term complications which I cannot afford," she explained.

The actress and beauty queen also emphasized her personal philosophy of approaching every challenge with complete dedication.

"Kilala niyo naman ako. Dapat buo, hindi kalahati ang mga laban sa buhay," she wrote, underscoring her belief that every undertaking deserves her full commitment.

Despite the disappointment surrounding her withdrawal, Dee remained optimistic and grateful for the people who have supported her throughout the ordeal.

She extended her appreciation to her family, friends, fans, and medical team, including the staff of St. Luke's Medical Center, for helping her navigate the unexpected health crisis.

"Despite everything though, i’m so blessed and grateful to have the right people around me. To my family, friends, fans, and everyone who’s been looking out for me, Thank you. The smallest gestures have meant the world to me," she expressed.

Dee also revealed that she had shared additional thoughts with her broadcast channel subscribers about the slower pace she intends to embrace as the new year approaches.

Her message concluded with a reflection on faith, patience, and accepting life's unexpected turns.

"All in God’s time. Always in all ways."

While her Miss Grand International All Stars journey has ended before the competition could begin, Dee's decision places her long-term health and well-being above the pursuit of another international crown.