The Philippines’ Russel Reyes poses with his award after securing third place in the individual championship of the 2026 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Asia Esports GT Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Philippines secured its first-ever second-place finish in the country championship of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) Asia Esports GT Championship 2026, with Russel Reyes also claiming third place in the individual competition.

Team Philippines finished with 105 points, behind Indonesia’s 122, in the seventh edition of the regional competition held at Jiospace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 15 November.

Reyes collected 43 points across three races to finish third in the individual championship, behind Indonesia’s Andika Rama, who secured his third title with 75 points, and Singapore’s Ar Muhammad Aleef, who placed second with 52 points.

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Rama swept all three races to defend his championship, adding the 2026 crown to his previous victories in 2023 and 2025. He received US$8,000 for the individual title, while Aleef took home US$4,500 and Reyes earned US$3,000.

The Philippine team’s second-place finish marked its first podium in the country championship, which combines the points earned by each participating country’s three drivers.

Aside from Reyes, Filipino drivers Enzo Ison and Michael Velasquez represented the country in the competition. Ison finished seventh overall, while Velasquez placed eighth.

Ison, 16, also earned the Rookie of the Day award after securing pole position and leading the early stages of the second race at Nürburgring GP before finishing fifth. He was among five drivers making their Asia Finals debut.

Reyes said the podium finish was a goal he had been working toward and credited the Philippine team’s efforts to improve its competitiveness.

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“Securing a podium finish was something I had been working towards and I'm glad to have finally achieved that goal. Our team in the Philippines has also been putting in a lot of work to improve our competitiveness this year, so this result means a lot,” Reyes said.

He advised fellow racers to enjoy the experience and avoid putting too much pressure on themselves.

The championship brought together 15 drivers from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, who competed in three races using Gran Turismo 7.

Indonesia topped the country standings with 122 points, followed by the Philippines with 105. Singapore placed third with 81 points after winning a tiebreak against Malaysia, which also finished with 81.

The competition featured three former individual champions, including Rama, Malaysia’s Taj Aiman and Aleef. It also highlighted emerging talent, with participating countries fielding drivers aged 18 and under.

The event carried a total prize pool of US$31,000, with awards given to the top three finishers in both the individual and country championships.