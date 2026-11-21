The college-wide theater organization of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Teatro Komunikado, marks its 25th anniversary with Isang-Kapat na Siglo: Mga Akdang Pang-Entablado, a collection of 26 plays by current members and alumni that champions voices of personal identity and emotional storytelling.

Drawing on their background as communication students and graduates, the contributors aim to highlight plays that not only evoke feelings but also spark discussion.

Book co-editor Melody Parentela, who worked alongside Gelo Alix, shared the challenge of curating pieces from the submissions. Because some entries came from close friends, she chose to evaluate the scripts blind to the authors’ names to avoid personal bias.

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Photograph courtesy of Teatro Komunikado/ Facebook

Featured author and alumnus JJ Ibarreta told DAILY TRIBUNE that weaving his heritage into the anthology held deep personal meaning, as he incorporated Rinconada Bikol—the language of the fifth district of Camarines Sur—into two of his plays.

One of those pieces, Internalays, is a spoken-word work on how an actor internalizes a character for performance, written in full Rinconada Bikol with a Tagalog translation. His other piece, Santigwar, is written in Tagalog with select Rinconada terms.

“Napakaimportante po noon para sa’kin kasi advocacy ko po talaga yung mabigyan ng spotlight yung Rinconada. Marami po kaming kwentista sa Rinconada, hindi lang po kami nami-mainstream, wala po kaming mga opportunities kasi para makilala o magkaroon ng mas malawak na audience (That was very important to me because giving Rinconada the spotlight has really been my advocacy. We have many storytellers in Rinconada, we just aren’t mainstreamed, and we don’t have opportunities to be recognized or reach a wider audience)," Ibarreta said.

While residents in the province still speak the language, Ibarreta noted that its presence in published books remains limited.

“Isa po siguro sa mga rason kung bakit kaunti ang naililimbag ay hindi po sya na-formalize. Hindi po siya ginagamit sa business correspondences, kaunti lamang din po mga media sa amin ang gumagamit ng lengwahe (One reason perhaps why so little is published is that it hasn’t been formalized. It is not used in business correspondence, and few media outlets in our area use the language)," he told the audience.

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“Kaya kinikilig po talaga ko, kasi at the end of the day, ang goal naman po talaga is to spark conversation and to prove na kaya naman (That’s why I’m really thrilled, because at the end of the day, the goal is really to spark conversation and to prove that it’s possible),” he added.

The book is available on the Prior Knowledge Shopee store at an introductory price of P750.

Beyond the anthology, the group will continue its 25th-anniversary celebration with a variety concert in December and a major theatrical production in October 2027.

Longtime adviser Tin Viray has continued to guide the group across different aspects of production. Over 25 years, financial constraints have tested the organization, honing its resourcefulness and underscoring a culture of giving back, reflected in how alumni actively support current members.