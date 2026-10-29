Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados has expressed her disappointment over the controversy affecting several national representatives who may no longer be able to compete in this year’s Miss Universe pageant, saying that aspiring beauty queens should not suffer because of disagreements within the organization.

The beauty queen, who was also a finalist in the 2026 Miss Grand International All Stars competition, particularly sympathized with Thailand’s Tharina Botes, whom she personally met during their MGI All Stars journey.

“Super sad for them. Because first I know Miss Thailand Tharina Botes I was with her during Miss Grand Allstars, I’m just so sad that these girls are collateral damage of political differences of the organization, it’s just breaks my heart that their dreams are shattered on this decision, so they have no choice but to comply,” Gazini shared.

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For Gazini, the situation goes beyond organizational disputes, as it directly affects women who have dedicated years of preparation, sacrifice, and determination to fulfill their dreams of representing their respective countries on the international stage.

She hopes the parties involved can resolve their differences without compromising the opportunities of the candidates.

“I just wish that they will be given justice and a chance to represent their countries because that’s their only dreams and I hope that they can settle it in a private matter,” she said at the star studded VIOMI event.

Having experienced the pressure and expectations of international pageantry herself, Gazini understands how devastating such uncertainty can be for contestants who have worked hard to earn their national titles.

“That alone is nakaka-discourage siya ng motivation definitely, I just pray that they may find their voice to stand up on their own in the midst of all the chaos,” she added.

Despite her disappointment over the Miss Universe situation, Gazini had a more enthusiastic reaction when the conversation shifted to fellow Filipina beauty queen Michelle Dee, who has officially joined the second edition of Miss Grand International All Stars.

Gazini welcomed Michelle’s decision to explore another international pageant platform, describing the competition as an exciting experience, particularly because of the passionate support from Thai pageant enthusiasts.

“I’m so happy that she made a decision to crossover because to be honest Miss Grand Allstars is so fun and especially that it is gonna be held in Thailand and Thai fans are also loving as Filipino fans so grabe talaga, kabang-abang,” she shared.

Beyond expressing her excitement, Gazini revealed that she had already given Michelle some practical advice on how to approach the competition.

According to her, one of the most important aspects of MGI All Stars is understanding the influence of fan voting on a contestant’s chances of advancing.

“Actually nag-podcast kami kahapon ang sabi ko sa kaniya, mag focus siya sa votings kasi it is a vote based. No matter how strong you are, as long as you have the money, definitely you will pushed thru to top3,” Gazini revealed.

Her remarks also highlighted the increasingly demanding financial realities of international pageantry, where a candidate's preparation extends beyond physical appearance, communication skills, and stage performance.

Gazini emphasized that building a competitive campaign requires a professional team, an effective social media strategy, and sufficient financial resources.

“In this economy? Yes! Definitely you need a money kasi if you really wanna produce a good foundation of social media presence, you need a good team, you need a great team to pull it off and for you to do that, you have to have your finances of course, wala nang libre ngayon definitely, and we have to compensate our team because that’s their bread and butter as well,” she explained.

While Gazini remains hopeful that the affected Miss Universe candidates will eventually receive a fair opportunity to compete, she is equally optimistic about Michelle’s upcoming international pageant journey.

For the former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder, both situations underscore the realities of modern pageantry, where organizational decisions, financial backing, and public support can significantly influence a contestant’s journey.