Former Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados is proving that her voice extends beyond beauty pageants as she openly discusses her support for Palestine, even when taking a public stand could affect her relationships with commercial brands.

During her appearance on GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the beauty queen spoke candidly about the challenges of expressing her views on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Host Boy Abunda commended Gazini for her courage in addressing a politically sensitive issue, particularly through her social media platforms.

“Grabe ang tapang mo! I've read your posts, and you take a very, very strong stand for Palestine — dito sa giyera ng Israel at saka ng Palestine. Don't you ever get into trouble [for that?]” Abunda asked.

Gazini acknowledged that her advocacy has presented certain challenges, particularly when dealing with brands that prefer to stay away from controversial subjects.

“I do, Tito Boy. In fact, there are some brands that are quite avoiding the topic,” she admitted.

The beauty queen also revealed that her personal convictions influence her decisions as a consumer, including her willingness to boycott certain companies over their perceived support for Israel.

“Sometimes, I also avoid brands that support Israel and boycott them in some way,” she explained.

However, Gazini emphasized that her position should not be interpreted as hostility toward all Israelis.

“But I'm not against Israel as a whole because I know that some [Israelis] have big hearts and nice intentions,” she clarified.

For the former beauty queen, the humanitarian consequences of the conflict remain at the heart of her advocacy.

“It's just that [we're in an] era where we have to stand [up for] humanity,” she declared.

Her statements reflect her willingness to use her public platform to raise awareness about issues beyond entertainment and pageantry, despite the possibility of professional repercussions.

Gazini, who represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2019 competition, has continued to maintain a public presence years after her reign.

Her latest interview highlights a side of the beauty queen that goes beyond glamorous appearances and international competitions: a woman prepared to speak about her convictions even when doing so may not be commercially advantageous.

As celebrities increasingly face scrutiny over their positions on global conflicts, Gazini's remarks underscore her belief that compassion and concern for human lives should remain central to public conversations.