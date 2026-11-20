The Planters Products Inc. (PPI), a company linked to Agriculture Secretary Tiu Laurel Jr., categorically denied involvement in the P424-million smuggled Vietnamese rice seized at Davao port back in mid-September.

PPI president and chief executive officer Maria Zenaida Angping told the Senate committee on agriculture, food, and agrarian reform on Friday that PPI was “not the owner” of the cargo, though Bureau of Customs records listed the corporation as the consignee.

Angping said PPI had already terminated the contract before the MV Tay Son 2 docked in Davao on 14 September because “the supplier failed to meet the agreed delivery deadline” of 31 July.

MV Tay Son 2 was supposed to bring in 12,480 metric tons of rice from Vietnam, equivalent to about one-third of the country’s daily rice requirement of 37,000 metric tons. It was estimated to be worth P424 million.

The vessel left the Davao port without customs clearance after its captain allegedly refused an inspection from the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI). It was later intercepted off Sarangani.

The shipment came under scrutiny amid the Philippines’ growing reliance on imported rice, which jacks up inflation and hurts local farmers.

Two weeks before the botched shipment, President Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order 93, suspending imports of regular and milled rice to prioritize local palay.

The move was intended to safeguard local farmers as the Philippines has remained the world’s largest rice importer since 2023.

Laurel denied involvement in the seized rice shipment, saying he ordered the BPI to revoke the importation permit for MV Tay Son 2 at PPI's request.

The rationale was that the shipment contained 5-percent broken rice despite PPI’s request to import 25-percent broken rice.

The MV Tay Son 2 shipment was on top of MV Lucky Star, which was also apprehended at the Port of Limay because its import permit did not match the shipment's actual contents and was found to contain nearly 7,500 metric tons of rice.

The two vessels are believed to be carrying a combined 20,000 metric tons of Vietnamese rice, with an estimated value of around P700 million based on the prevailing world market price of $420 per metric ton.

PPI, a private or GOCC?

A Securities and Exchange Commission document showed that PPI shares were placed in trust under Planters Foundation Inc. (PFI), an NGO chaired by the agriculture secretary.

The foundation was mandated to distribute the shares to Filipino farmers.

The PFI holds a 79.24 percent stake in PPI, giving Laurel the authority to nominate board members.

However, Angping said Laurel’s role is limited and holds “no control over PPI’s management or operations”

“The DA has no involvement in PPI's business decisions, and the secretary has never attended or participated in any of our meetings of the PPI's board of directors,” she told the panel.

Angping maintained that the PPI is not engaged in unlawful trade. The PPI denied owning the shipment, saying the bill of lading would show that the cargo “was not even endorsed to us.”

BOC Director of Legal Service Victor Pablo Trinidad, however, noted that although the PPI was not explicitly named as “consignee,” the corporation was identified as the “notify party.”

Citing records, he stated PPI applied for the sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance (SPSIC) and had its name stamped on the seized rice sacks—indications point to PPI as the consignee.

The DA earlier said that part of its directive to the BPI was to revoke the SPSIC for the MV Tay Son 2 even as the vessel was already en route to Davao.

Senator Risa Hontiveros earlier flagged the PPI after it allegedly imported more than 86,000 metric tons of rice in less than a year, with 73 percent (approximately 63,000 metric tons) arriving in January.

She claimed that despite reporting only around P536 million in equity and a net loss in its 2023 and 2024 audited financial statements, PPI reportedly mobilized P2 billion for rice imports, raising concerns about whether the funds came from government assistance and possible tariff exemptions