Filipino musical excellence will once again take the spotlight as some of the country’s remarkable vocal talents reunite for Stars Reignited: The Metropop Star Search Concert Reunion – The Repeat, happening on November 28, 2026, at the Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan.

More than a nostalgic gathering, the upcoming concert celebrates the exceptional artistry, enduring passion, and world-class talent of Filipino singers who helped shape the Philippine music scene during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Following the sold-out success of its September 5 performance at Teatrino in Greenhills, the musical reunion is returning on a bigger stage to accommodate more audiences eager to experience the vocal brilliance of the Metropop Star Search alumni.

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Leading the impressive lineup are Faith Cuneta, Xaxa Manalo, Champagne Morales, Roxanne Barcelo, Miles Poblete, Camille Velasco, and Anna Katrina Lara, each bringing a distinct musical identity and years of performing experience to the much-awaited concert.

Together, these accomplished performers represent a generation of Filipino artists whose talent, determination, and dedication to their craft continue to demonstrate the excellence of Original Pilipino Music.

The reunion originated from an idea by 1999 Metropop Star Search Grand Champion Miles Poblete, who envisioned bringing together former contestants and fellow performers after more than two decades.

What began as a personal desire to reconnect with familiar faces eventually developed into a musical production celebrating friendship, shared beginnings, and the lasting influence of Filipino performers.

The overwhelming reception to the first concert prompted organizers to mount a repeat performance at the Music Museum, one of the country’s established venues for live musical entertainment.

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The November 28 show promises an evening of memorable songs, exceptional vocal performances, and personal stories reflecting the artists’ journeys from aspiring singers to seasoned entertainers.

Adding another dimension of Filipino creative excellence is the production team headed by director Vivian Poblete Blancaflor, with renowned musician Maestro Elmer Blancaflor serving as musical director, arranger, and producer.

Their combined expertise is expected to deliver a concert experience that highlights not only the performers’ vocal abilities but also the artistry and professionalism of Filipino musicians behind the scenes.

Produced by EV Productions & Events, the concert also serves as a tribute to the enduring contribution of Metropop Star Search in discovering and nurturing Filipino singing talents.

Beyond revisiting their early years in the entertainment industry, the returning artists will have another opportunity to demonstrate how their musical abilities have evolved through experience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to their passion.

For longtime supporters, the concert offers a chance to reconnect with the voices that accompanied some of their most cherished memories. For younger audiences, it presents an opportunity to discover the exceptional talent of performers who emerged from one of Philippine music’s memorable singing competitions.

Above all, Stars Reignited carries a message that Filipino excellence is not confined to a particular generation. It continues to flourish through artists who remain passionate about sharing their gifts and inspiring others through music.

Stars Reignited: The Metropop Star Search Concert Reunion – The Repeat takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Music Museum, Greenhills, San Juan.