The Philippines is ready to make its presence felt on the international pageant stage as Apriel Smith officially dons the Philippine sash for Miss Charm 2026, marking another exciting chapter in her journey to represent the country in Vietnam.

Radiating confidence and elegance, the Filipina beauty queen embraces the responsibility of carrying the nation’s colors while showcasing the distinctive charm, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant spirit of the Filipino people.

Her official sashing marks an important milestone in her international pageant campaign, strengthening her determination to make a memorable impression among delegates from different countries.

Adding sophistication to her pageant appearance is a creation by designer Justine Wenceslao, complemented by the styling expertise of Mia B, highlighting the artistry and creativity of Filipino fashion talents.

Beyond beauty and elegance, Apriel’s participation offers another opportunity to celebrate Filipino excellence on the global stage, where cultural identity, personality, and confidence take center stage.

As the Miss Charm 2026 competition unfolds in Vietnam, Apriel hopes to leave a lasting impression while proudly representing the Philippines and everything that makes Filipino beauty unique.