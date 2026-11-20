The hanging bridge at Barangay Zabali in the town of Baler, Aurora collapsed on 20 November 2026.

According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Baler, there were some people crossing the bridge when one the cables broke, loosening a side of the bridge and throwing the people over the structure.

The MDRRMO confirmed that an individual incurred a foot injury, prompting them to conduct a rescue operation and providing medical attention to the injured individual.