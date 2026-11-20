Regional most wanted apprehended by Cavite City police under a court order with no bail recommended

A regional-level most wanted person identified as alias “Arye” is presented following his arrest in Tanza, Cavite, on 20 November 2026, under a rape warrant issued by a Trece Martires City court in January 2025. (Photo courtesy of Cavite PPO)

A regional-level most wanted person facing a rape charge was arrested in Tanza, Cavite, on Friday, 20 November, under a warrant issued by a Trece Martires City court nearly 22 months earlier.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the accused only as alias “Arye,” who was apprehended at approximately 1 p.m. by warrant personnel of the Cavite Component City Police Station.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Police Lieutenant Colonel Resty E. Soriano, chief of the Cavite City police.

Also read Cavite heat index hits 43°C, eases to 35°C

According to the provincial police, the arrest warrant was issued on 24 January 2025 by the Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 5, in Trece Martires City.

Also read NATION Regional most wanted arrested in Batangas Tagaytay police capture rape suspect in Nasugbu; court warrant carries no bail recommendation

The accused faces a charge of rape under Article 266-A, paragraph 1(a), of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

The warrant indicated that no bail was recommended.

Police did not disclose details of the alleged offense, including when or where it occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the filing of the case.

Following the arrest, the accused was informed of his constitutional rights and protections under the Anti-Torture Act of 2009.

Also read Super El Niño prompts school precautions

Cavite PPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Ariel R. Red commended the arresting team, citing the provincial police's successive operations against wanted individuals.

Red said authorities would continue tracking down individuals facing outstanding arrest warrants, particularly those charged with serious offenses.

The accused was placed under the custody of the Cavite Component City Police Station pending documentation and the return of the warrant to the issuing court.