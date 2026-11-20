Transport operators, government representatives and other stakeholders gather for a consultation on Marinduque's Local Public Transport Route Plan at the PDRRMO Command Center on Friday, 20 November 2026.

Transport operators and other stakeholders gathered Friday, 20 November, for a consultation aimed at reviewing public transportation routes across Marinduque as the province works to improve commuter access and organize its transport network.

The consultation, held at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Command Center, was spearheaded by the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) MIMAROPA.

Discussions centered on the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), which serves as the province's framework for identifying and organizing public transportation routes based on passenger demand and local travel requirements.

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The consultation sought to gather inputs from transport operators and stakeholders on existing routes and service lines to help determine adjustments that could improve transportation services across the province.

According to LTFRB MIMAROPA's regional transport modernization information, Marinduque's LPTRP remains under revision.

The route plan is an important component of public transport planning, providing a basis for determining appropriate routes and transportation services while taking into account the needs of commuters and transport operators.

The latest consultation forms part of the province's efforts to develop a more coordinated public transportation system responsive to local mobility needs.