House Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy waived the flag of AIPA as he formally handed over the Presidency of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly to Singapore on Friday, 20 November.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy on Friday said that the real success of inter-parliamentary assemblies was not in how many meetings were held by international leaders, it was through turning discussions into laws that bolstered nations.

“When you return home, take this harvest to the mill. Carry these thirty-six resolutions into your chambers. Turn them into laws, into budgets, and into oversight,” Dy said during his closing speech at the 47th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The lawmaker, who served as the President of the legislative assembly, made the sentiment as she expressed that most of the resolutions that were crafted during AIPA had yet to be turned into “national action.”

Even with the decades of gatherings and 50 years since the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia was signed, Dy said that the gap among sectors of society remained wide.

“Let us strengthen AIPA’s ways of monitoring and reporting on our progress, so that what we promise int his hall is what our people find on their tables,” he stated.

In the conclusion of the event, the House leader said there were a total of 36 resolutions that were passed from the different committees of AIPA, concerning politics, economy, society, the youth, and women.

Dy likewise noted that there were multiple discussions held with the 16 observer parliaments that participated in the three-day ceremony, with Spain and Serbia welcomed as the newest members of the assembly.

Despite the numbers, the lawmaker from Isabela expressed his pride as he lauded nations for deciding to “stay in the room” when discussions became “heated” and leaders disagreed on on provisions of resolutions.

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“We stayed in the room, we kept talking, and we found our way to agreement, as one family,” he stated.

With his chairmanship drawing to a close, Dy welcomed the newest President of AIPA, Singapore Parliament Speaker Seah Kian Peng who will lead the inter-parliamentary assembly’s 48th year.

Dy maintained that the Philippines will continue to show its full support for the assembly, which was first held in Manila in 1977.

“We came to Manila as eleven stalks. We leave as one bundle, bound together and ready for the seasons ahead. Let’s journey together. One region. One AIPA. One ASEAN,” he stressed.

Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng (right) and House Deputy Speaker Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez (left) during a press conference after the 47th AIPA General Assembly concluded on Friday, 20 November. Yummie Dingding