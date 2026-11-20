A staggering P97 billion was slashed by the Senate Committee on Finance from the Department of Public Works and Highways' proposed 2027 budget, including P87 billion for 3,132 projects that lacked documentary requirements.

The budget cut was among the salient provisions contained in the committee report filed by panel chair Sen. JV Ejercito on Friday, as the chamber enters the grueling phase of plenary deliberations next week.

“Projects worth P97 billion were removed from the DPWH budget. This was the result of the Senate’s scrutiny over the past few weeks,” Ejercito said in a press briefing.

The decision followed a petition from budget watchdogs, particularly the People’s Budget Coalition (PBC), to rigorously review 7,000 infrastructure projects totaling P190 billion that House lawmakers allegedly inserted into the 2027 national budget.

The coalition's review found that the lion’s share of the inserted items was intended for multi-purpose buildings, whose allocation ballooned to P83.7 billion after the House’s augmentation.

The figure was more than double the P41 billion the President proposed in the National Expenditure Program (NEP), and surpassed allocations for critical sectors like health facilities and classroom construction.

A Senate review, meanwhile, found that the number of DPWH projects grew from 11,420 in the NEP to 16,244 in the House version of the 2027 budget. Lawmakers allegedly introduced 6,271 of the new projects without initial vetting by the executive branch.

The substantial increase in DPWH projects came at the expense of crucial sectors, although Ejercito confirmed that the Senate version amended P204.634 billion to boost funding for health, education, transportation infrastructure, and other priority programs.

Funding for the health sector was increased by P52 billion, with PhilHealth's allocation rising to P94.2 billion after the Senate panel added P19.8 billion.

Foreign assisted projects restored

Additional funding will support Department of Health programs, including immunization and zero balance billing.

The education sector also got P15.3 billion in additional funding, including P11 billion for the Department of Education's school-based feeding program for Kindergarten to Grade 1 pupils.

Meanwhile, P2.8 billion will go to state universities and colleges.

The Senate panel also restored P68.797 billion to the budget of foreign-assisted projects, after the House cut a massive P130 billion from the FAPs’ original proposed allocation.

Ejercito and other progressive lawmakers earlier flagged the budget cut to foreign-assisted projects because it would incur billions in commitment fees and penalties for the government.

Furthermore, it would derail anew the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP) and the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), whose funding was repeatedly gutted in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 budgets allegedly to make room for lawmakers’ “insertions” for their pet projects, including those related to flood control.

The MMSP’s and NSCR’s completion date was initially set for on or before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s departure from office in 2028.

But due to budget reallocations, the MMSP’s completion date was moved to 2032, while the NSCR’s full operation date was extended to 2033, although the Department of Transportation said partial operations on the Valenzuela-to-Malolos segment are expected in December 2027.

The railways are flagship projects of the administration and are financed primarily through a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Ejercito also confirmed that P35.993 billion was added to the DoTR budget, while the Department of Agriculture and the National Irrigation Administration received P1 billion each in additional allocations for Super El Niño.

The Senate aims to finish the budget deliberations by the end of November and proceed to the bicameral conference committee in early December.

Lawmakers from both chambers are expected to clash over the conflicting provisions in the budget.

The 2027 budget will be the last full budget of the Marcos administration before the 2028 national elections.