President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday rejected Sen. Panfilo Lacson's call to reshuffle his economic team amid concerns over the country's economic performance, attributing the difficulties facing the Philippines to the war in Iran.

Speaking at a press conference before departing Shenzhen, China, on 20 November 2026, Marcos disagreed with Lacson's assessment of what the senator described as an “economic malaise.”

“No, I don't… I disagree with him, I'm sorry, but I disagree with him. All the difficulties we're going under can be clearly directly traced to the war in Iran,” Marcos said.

Lacson earlier urged the President to review the performance of his economic managers, citing weakening economic indicators and concerns over investor confidence.

“ECONOMIC MALAISE: Stocks are sliding, the peso is losing its value, property is oversupplied, agriculture is in disarray, investors have stayed away, and inflation and poverty keep climbing. Mr. President, maybe it’s time to look hard at your economic team,” Lacson wrote on X.

Marcos' economic team includes Finance Secretary Frederick Go, Economy, Planning and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Budget Secretary Kim Robert de Leon. Executive Secretary Ralph Recto also plays a key role in the administration's economic policy coordination.

The senator's appeal came amid a series of changes in the Marcos administration, including leadership appointments involving the departments of Public Works and Highways and Transportation, as well as the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and Philippine Economic Zone Authority.

However, Marcos rejected the characterization of the personnel changes as a broader Cabinet reshuffle, saying each appointment was made to address specific institutional needs.

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“I know people talk about “shuffle.” It's not a shuffle; it's putting people in the place… There are very specific reasons for them. So, if you're going to talk about DOTr, I can give you. If you talk about DPWH, BIR, Customs, all of those, I can give you. It will take much more time,” he said.

The President maintained that the changes did not reflect dissatisfaction with his Cabinet but were intended to place officials in positions where their expertise would be most useful.

“Everything was done for a particular reason. There's no general reason that I'm not happy with the Cabinet or anything like that. No, not at all. Quite the contrary. The short answer would be we're trying to put the best people to the best use because issues come up that didn't exist before in certain departments. So we're trying to put the people who are best able to address those issues into the proper department,” Marcos explained.

He said the personnel adjustments were consistent with the administration's long-term priorities.

“Our plans for the future, trying to get the best people into whatever position we need to best be able to push our priorities for the future,” Marcos said.