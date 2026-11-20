Legislative leaders from the country of Malaysia, Singapore, and Timor-Leste exchanged pleasantries with House Deputy Speaker Ferdinand Hernandez on Friday, 20 November, as the parliamentarians celebrated the conclusion of the 47th AIPA General Assembly hosted by the Philippines

Legislative leaders from the countries of Malaysia, Singapore, and Timor-Leste offered their praises for the Philippines as they reflected on the country’s recent hosting of the 47th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), particularly in how it allowed countries to discuss their issues in a formal manner.

In a press conference on Friday, newly-appointed AIPA President Singapore Parliament Speaker Seah Kian Peng shared a little insight on the “behind the scenes” work that the country did to help bridge gaps between the countries of Thailand and Cambodia.

Peng said that Philippine leaders did a lot of talking with both countries, paving the way for them to sit on the same table and tackle their differences.

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“I think we were able, in our own ways, to resolve these conflicts and be able, in our own ways, to resolve these conflicts and be able to sit on one table, those with conflict, sit on the same table, ‘till the end,” the Singaporean official said.

“Where we start from day one to where we finish in day three, there’s been tremendous progress,” he added.

Singapore Parliament Speaker Seah Kian Peng Yummie Dingding

Peng admitted that not all problems could necessarily be resolved immediately, noting how it was a step by step process that will indicate step by step progress.

“I mean, the rest, hospitality is a way, you know...it’s so great that, you know, I think you’ve heard it so many times, I don’t want to repeat them but there are some of these things which take place, which do not get enough air time,” he stated.

Recalling his own observations, Malaysian Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul expressed pride when it came to how the AIPA assemblies had appeared to have “get better and better” each time that it was conducted.

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As the previous President of the legislative assembly, Abdul said that the Philippines “raised the bar higher” when it came to how it organized parliamentarians from different countries.

Tap to enlarge Malaysian Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul House of Representatives

The Malay official said that AIPA had to trend towards not only tackling legislation, stressing the need for each member state to learn to respect one another.

“That is where we should be going. And not only that, the way we organize things...the way we respect each other, the way we resolve issues,” Abdul explained.

With leaders heading back to their countries, Abdul said that it opened the opportunity for them to again talk to their people and work towards laws that would benefit everyone.

Representing the newest member of the inter-parliamentary assembly, the President of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste Maria Fernanda Lay stressed the importance of hearing the input of observer parliaments in such an event.

Being an observer of AIPA for years before their admission, she said that it was in the Philippines where she first noticed that the 11 member states had open dialogue with non-member countries.

Lay expressed belief that observing nations brought an opportunity for AIPA to strengthen the resolutions that they created.

“I feel it’s really good because they also have their own experience they can share with us. I was in teh past an observer too, so we bring our own experience. I think this will enrich our experience together,” she stressed.

Tap to enlarge President of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste Maria Fernandez Lay Yummie Dingding

As a new member, Lay said that what Timor-Leste could offer in the inter-parliamentary discussions was how they managed to resolve conflicts that they had with their neighboring countries.

The state leader beamed with pride as she discussed how they were able to engage in discussions with Indonesia, after being adversaries in the past.