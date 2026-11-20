Bruno Mars says goodbye to his Father in a heartfelt post

Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of his beloved father, sharing an emotional message about the man who shaped his life and inspired his extraordinary musical journey.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the international superstar revealed that he had the opportunity to embrace his father one final time before his passing.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Bruno wrote.

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The singer credited his father for teaching him nearly everything he knows, particularly his passion and talent for music.

Bruno also paid tribute to his father’s dedication to raising their family, including his four sisters and brother.

“In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again,” he shared.

Ending his tribute with a deeply personal message, Bruno expressed his enduring love for his father while remembering his late mother.

“I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”