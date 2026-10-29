Bimby Aquino is beginning to seriously consider a future in public service, following the political legacy of his family, as he also made surprising revelations about his mother Kris Aquino’s personal life during their candid interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

The youngest son of Kris admitted that although he grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry, his interests are increasingly shifting toward the possibility of serving the Filipino people.

During the interview, host Boy Abunda asked Bimby whether he sees himself pursuing a career in show business or eventually entering politics as a mayor or governor.

Bimby acknowledged that public service holds a special place in his heart, although he understands the tremendous responsibility that comes with holding public office.

“I have to be honest, Ninong Boy. A big part of my heart is really leaning towards public service,” he revealed.

The young Aquino explained that his mother has consistently reminded him that entering politics should never be taken lightly because it requires personal sacrifices and a genuine commitment to the welfare of others.

“'Cause you know naman Ninong, my mom has always taught me and everyone in our family, it's a very big sacrifice also and you really have to think about it carefully,” Bimby shared.

He further emphasized the weight of responsibility carried by elected officials.

“It's a very big responsibility because you hold the keys to everyone.”

Coming from one of the Philippines' most prominent political families, Bimby has witnessed the demands of public life through the experiences of his relatives.

His grandfather, the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., became one of the country's most celebrated democracy icons, while his grandmother, Corazon Aquino, served as the country's first woman president. His uncle, Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, also served as president from 2010 to 2016.

Although Bimby has not announced any definite political plans, his statements suggest that he is keeping the possibility of public service open as he considers his future.

Meanwhile, the interview also took a lighter and more personal turn when Bimby teased his mother about her reported plans to marry her doctor.

Bimby recalled a conversation in which Kris allegedly suggested getting married on October 11, a date that carries special significance for the Aquino family.

According to Bimby, he had previously teased his mother about kissing the doctor, even demonstrating the gesture during the interview.

“I didn't say the extra things about you kissing the doctor. You got it confused. You were doing like this, ‘Kiss me!’” Bimby said.

Kris appeared amused and embarrassed by her son's revelation.

“I did that? Nakakahiya!” she reacted.

Bimby continued by recalling how his mother had supposedly mentioned a wedding date.

“And I said, ‘Mom, no in the cheek lang.’ And then you said, ‘Wait, you know, I have a showcase on 10.10. Let's get married at 10.11!’”

Kris quickly clarified the significance of October 11, explaining that the date is connected to important wedding anniversaries in their family.

“Can I clarify that? 'Yung 10.11 kasi is the wedding anniversary of my Lolo and Lola Cojuangco side, and my mom and dad,” she explained.

The television personality also revealed that she had already expressed her preference for a modest engagement ring rather than an extravagant piece of jewelry.

“But I already told him that two months before and I said, ‘You don't have to get me an engagement ring. I just want a very simple ring from Tiffany.’”

The exchange offered viewers a glimpse of the playful relationship between Kris and Bimby, who have remained particularly close throughout the television host's continuing health challenges.

While the conversation touched on a possible wedding, Kris did not make a formal marriage announcement during the exchange.

Beyond the amusing revelations about his mother's romantic life, Bimby's thoughts on politics also showed a more serious and reflective side of the young Aquino.

As he continues to navigate adulthood, Bimby appears determined to make decisions guided by the values instilled in him by his mother, particularly the importance of family, responsibility, and service.