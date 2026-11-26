Two household workers were arrested for allegedly stealing ₱3.55 million worth of cash, watches and jewelry from their employer’s residence in Quezon City after a caller posing as the employer instructed them to break open a vault, police said Thursday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 November, in Barangay Mariana, New Manila.

Investigators said an unidentified woman called one of the workers and imitated the employer’s voice, claiming she had figured in a vehicular accident involving a child and urgently needed money for hospital expenses.

Also read Baclaran to get 4-storey market, transport hub for 2,000 vendors

Under the pretext of the emergency, the caller instructed the worker to force open the vault inside the employer’s bedroom.

The worker then enlisted a co-worker to pry open the vault using construction tools. The two allegedly handed over the contents to an unidentified male accomplice near a church in Barangay Mariana, according to police.

The stolen items included ₱300,000 in cash and watches and jewelry appraised at approximately ₱3.25 million, police said.

Among the missing valuables were a gold Patek Philippe watch, a white gold Rolex, a Rolex Datejust, a pearl choker set, two white South Sea pearl sets, a blue sapphire set and a gold jewelry set.

The two household workers are in police custody, while investigators are conducting follow-up operations to identify the two other suspects and recover the stolen valuables.

Also read 42.8 kilos of suspected shabu worth P291.6 million seized at NAIA

NCRPO acting regional director Brig. Gen. Christopher N. Abrahano said investigators were establishing the specific roles of each person involved in the alleged scheme.

He urged the public to independently verify emergency requests involving money or valuables before taking action.