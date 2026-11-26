Queen since 2018: Catriona Gray continues to elevate Filipino culture to the world stage

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray continues to champion Filipino culture and heritage as she turns the spotlight on the traditional art of Inabel weaving in her latest vlog featuring the talented artisans of Barangay Sabangan in Ilocos Sur.

The beauty queen and cultural advocate expressed admiration upon discovering that the barangay is home to more than 300 active Inabel weavers, a testament to the community’s dedication to preserving its centuries-old textile tradition.

Among the inspiring stories Catriona encountered was that of the Agosto family, whose four generations continue to practice the intricate craft together.

From Nanay Corazon, who began weaving at the age of 12, to her children, grandchildren, and even her 12-year-old great-grandson Aldwin, the family has kept the tradition alive, transforming their shared passion into a source of livelihood and cultural pride.

“It's a way of bringing their family together, providing for one another, and keeping a beautiful piece of their Ilokano identity alive,” Catriona shared on social media.

The former Miss Universe also highlighted how each generation has its own aspirations for Inabel, from gaining nationwide recognition and reaching wider markets through digital platforms to incorporating the traditional textile into contemporary fashion.

“It's inspiring to see how this tradition continues to evolve while staying rooted in family and heritage,” she added.

Through her latest vlog, Catriona once again uses her platform to celebrate Filipino craftsmanship, recognize local artisans, and encourage greater appreciation for the country's rich cultural identity.

“A beautiful reminder that preserving our culture starts with the people who choose to carry it forward,” Catriona concluded.