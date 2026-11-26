(August 25 2026) Heavy traffic along EDSA southbound in Quezon City on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the MMDA seeks P50 Thousand fine for Edsa rehab contractor behind the asphalt works from Guadalupe to Shaw Boulevard and causing heavy traffic by the road work on Sunday. Photo/Analy Labor

Concrete barriers blamed for heavy traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA near Annapolis Street have been moved back to the roadside after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) intervened and ordered the contractor responsible to suspend its work.

MMDA chairperson Romando Artes said the sudden relocation of the barriers without prior notice caught motorists off guard, causing confusion, traffic congestion and potential road accidents.

“Walang man lang abiso na ikinagulat ng lahat, nag-cost ng confusion, nag-cost ng traffic,” Artes said.

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He explained that motorists who regularly use the route could still be caught by surprise when they encounter barriers in different positions from their previous trips.

“Kung hindi ka regularly dumadaan doon or even kung dumadaan ka doon regularly, pabubulaga ka biglang nasa second day na barrier,” he said.

Artes said the movement of the concrete barriers also posed a safety concern, as motorists could suddenly encounter obstructions in areas where they did not expect them.

Following coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the MMDA took charge of repositioning the barriers on Wednesday and moved them back to their proper locations, setting them aside near the sidewalk.

The barriers were moved by Readycon Trading and Construction Corp. on 20 November while undertaking works under the EDSA Rehabilitation Phase 2 Project.

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The MMDA said the contractor relocated the barriers without securing the necessary authorization or notifying the agency.