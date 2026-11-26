MMDA moves EDSA barriers blamed for traffic, fines contractor P50,000
Concrete barriers blamed for heavy traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA near Annapolis Street have been moved back to the roadside after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) intervened and ordered the contractor responsible to suspend its work.
MMDA chairperson Romando Artes said the sudden relocation of the barriers without prior notice caught motorists off guard, causing confusion, traffic congestion and potential road accidents.
“Walang man lang abiso na ikinagulat ng lahat, nag-cost ng confusion, nag-cost ng traffic,” Artes said.
He explained that motorists who regularly use the route could still be caught by surprise when they encounter barriers in different positions from their previous trips.
“Kung hindi ka regularly dumadaan doon or even kung dumadaan ka doon regularly, pabubulaga ka biglang nasa second day na barrier,” he said.
Artes said the movement of the concrete barriers also posed a safety concern, as motorists could suddenly encounter obstructions in areas where they did not expect them.
Following coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the MMDA took charge of repositioning the barriers on Wednesday and moved them back to their proper locations, setting them aside near the sidewalk.
The barriers were moved by Readycon Trading and Construction Corp. on 20 November while undertaking works under the EDSA Rehabilitation Phase 2 Project.
The MMDA said the contractor relocated the barriers without securing the necessary authorization or notifying the agency.
The agency subsequently issued a work stoppage hold order and imposed a P50,000 fine against Readycon for violations involving its excavation clearance, obstruction of the roadway and failure to observe prescribed working hours for roadworks.